Meghan Markle's Red Leather Skirt: Get the Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

OK, let's be honest: We're all just trying to be like Meghan Markle. When the Duchess of Sussex blinged her wrist out with that evil eye bracelet, yep, we bought it. Same goes for the time she stepped out in that ever-so-sleek Everlane jumpsuit. Although we might not be lucky enough to have her gorgeous bone structure, we all can try and emulate the royal princesses' signature fashion-forward style.

Our latest obsession with Prince Harry's better half? This luscious red leather pencil skirt (because, scream!) Maybe it's the rich hue or the textured goodness of a leather (or faux leather) good, but overall, we can't get enough. This devilishly delicious find made by Hugo Boss is unfortunately sold out at the moment, fashionistas. But that shouldn't stop you from turning heads and suiting up in a similar skirt. From fan favorites Urban Outfitters, H&M, and ASOS to luxury brands Neiman Marcus and Topshop, we've got eight burgundry beauties fit for royalty retail.