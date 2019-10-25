Pre-Black Friday Sales You Can Shop Now: 2019's Best Deals

Stocksy
by Katherine Riley | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 12:35 PM
Black Friday is coming. Are you ready, shoppers? If not, no worries—we're here to keep you looped in on all the best sales, deals and must-have products for this holiday season. First things first, here are the dates you need to keep in mind: Black Friday is Nov. 29 and Cyber Monday is on Dec. 2.
But luckily for us early bird shoppers, there are already great Pre-Black Friday sales happening now. We'll continue to update this list as the deals roll in, so bookmark this page and keep checking back for the latest and greatest sales!
Amazon
SHOP NOW: Get the Echo Dot for 99¢ when you purchase one month of Amazon Music Unlimited.
Anthropologie
SHOP NOW: Take an extra 40% off all sale items.
Asos
SHOP NOW: Save up to 60% on coats, boots, sweats and more!
Bed Bath & Beyond
SHOP NOW: Save $100 on the Roomba 960 WiFi Connected Vacuuming Robot.
Best Buy
SHOP NOW: Save up to $1,000 on select premium 4K TVs.
Bloomingdale's
SHOP NOW: Take 20-30% off items labeled with the code SAVEMORE (ends 10/27); ONE DAY HOME SALE! Save 20-75% (11/1-11/2).
Cost Plus World Market
SHOP NOW: Buy More, Save More up to 25% with code BMSMNOW (ends 10/26); select holiday items ship free.
Gilt
SHOP NOW: Sorel, Pajar and more weather-ready boots starting at $60.
Glossybox
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 20% off your first box with the code SPACE; subscribe today and save $10 on the beauty advent calendar.
H&M
SHOP NOW: Member Days: Join H&M's loyalty program to save 20% off everything.
Kohl's
SHOP NOW: Save 30% off or more on Jammies for Your Families matching pajama sets.
Lululemon
SHOP NOW: Score deep discounts from the We Made Too Much Sale; plus FREE SHIPPING and FREE RETURNS
Macy's
SHOP NOW: Enjoy 50% off daily beauty offerings during 10 Days of Glam (10/22-10/31), plus FREE SHIPPING with promo code: GLAM10.
Net-a-Porter
SHOP NOW: Snap up what you might have missed in the Back in Stock Shop!
Nordstrom
SHOP NOW: Save up to 50% on thousands of stylish items.
Nordstrom Rack
SHOP NOW: Shop cozy slippers from Ugg, Minnetonka and more starting at $25.
QVC
SHOP NOW: Save hundreds on top tech bundles from Apple, Samsung, Xbox, PS4 and more, with Easy Payments and FREE SHIPPING (ends 10/27).
Revolve
SHOP NOW: Score 50% and more off top trends and fashion finds.
Saks Off 5th
SHOP NOW: New designer arrivals up to 70% off: Chloé, Carolina Herrera, Dolce & Gabbana and more.
Sephora
SHOP NOW: Shop beauty gifts and value sets starting at $10 and under.
Shopbop
SHOP NOW: Score the latest wallet-friendly trends in the Fashion Finds Under $200 shop.
Target
SHOP NOW: Save up to $400 on Apple products, 50% on LEGO Sets and 40% on furniture during the Fall Haul Sale Event.
Ulta Beauty
SHOP NOW: Sugar Rush by Tarte deluxe minis are 5 for $25; Buxom Eyeshadows are 6 for $40; plus FREE SHIPPING over $50.
Urban Outfitters
SHOP NOW: Score dresses and rompers for $40 or less.
Walmart
SHOP NOW: Save $100 select TVs, laptops and other electronics.
Wayfair
SHOP NOW: Score up to 70% off across a variety of kitchen categories and premium brands during the Semi-Annual Kitchen Sale.
Winky Lux
SHOP NOW: Find fabulous $50 and under beauty gifts.
