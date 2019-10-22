90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way followed six couples are they left family and friends and traveled to foreign countries all in the name of love.

Tiffany, along with her 8-year-old son, traveled to South Africa and married recovering gambling addict Ronald. Jenny left her family behind to move to India for Sumit, only to find out Sumit had one big secret: he's married. Corey did his best to get Evelin to agree to marriage with him in Ecuador. Paul moved to Brazil to be with his pregnant wife Karine. Laura returned to Qatar to be with Aladin, a man she married days after meeting in person. Deavan hit the road to South Korea to be with Jihoon, the father of her son. Not everything worked out.

The first season ended on Monday, Oct. 21 with, yep, some heartbreak, tears, talks of divorce and so much more.