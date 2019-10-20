Chris Pratt Is Proud of Katherine Schwarzenegger for "Trying to Cook"

Aw, honey, you baked- er, cooked.

Chris Pratt posted on his Instagram page on Saturday a photo of the aftermath of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's failed attempt to heat up some Bagel Bites, which ended up a little too...well done. He commended her on her efforts.

"Proud of my darling for trying to cook tonight. Did it go well? No. No it did not. Not at all," he wrote. "To quote Rocky Balboa, 'It's not how many times you get knocked down, it's how many times you get up... and keep moving forward.' As you can tell from the lump of coal in the center of the plate, this bagel bite never stood a chance. I honestly simply cannot imagine what went wrong here. Pretty simple. Microwave. 2 minutes. Maybe she thought it said 2 hours. But I want to commend her for her effort. This is a big step babe. Proud of you."

"Looks like my plan to just have you do the cooking is working out very well," Schwarzenegger replied.