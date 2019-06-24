Inside Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Hawaiian Honeymoon

That sweet chapter kicked off on June 8 when they tied the knot in front of loved ones at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. "Yesterday was the best day of our lives!" the groom wrote on Instagram the next day. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

On Friday, the social media love continued for the pair when Schwarzenegger sweetly wished her new husband a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you," she wrote. "You make life joy filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!"