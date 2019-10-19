It's no trip to the Happiest Place on Earth but Jennelle Evans and her kids are enjoying a fun-filled weekend nonetheless.

The 27-year-old who was originally featured on MTV's 16 and Pregnant shared an adorable family photo of her kids spending some time at a monster truck rally.

Jennelle shared an Instagram photo with her kids Ensley Jolie, Jace Vahn, Kaiser Orion and daughter of husband, David Eason, Maryssa.

"I'm one of the kids now #StopGrowing," Jennelle captioned the photo.

Jennelle shared both a photo of her family in front of a massive monster truck and another selfie of the clan, all smiles, sitting on the bleachers enjoying the show.

In another photo, Jennelle shared a photo with her husband, David, captioning it, "Today was fun."

David also shared photos of their weekend family outing, writing on Instagram, "We had such a good time today watching @splitpersonalitymonstertruck and all the other monster trucks! Cant wait to bring the kids back!"

It looks like the couple is trying to spend as much together as a family following the recent custody battle Jennelle went through.