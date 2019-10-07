Jenna Dewan's Pilates Instructor Dishes on the Star's Routine

Jenna Dewan is about to be a mother of two.

Back in September, the Step Up star revealed she's expecting a child with her boyfriend Steve Kazee. The celebrity is already a proud mom to daughter Everly, and it looks like the little lady is excited to become a big sister. Shortly after announcing the news, the actress posted a picture of her firstborn kissing the growing baby bump.

Still, it will be a few more months until Dewan welcomes the newest addition. Until then, she is continuing to stay focused on her health.

Want to know the secrets of her fitness regimen? Well, you're in luck. Dewan's Pilates instructor, Amy Jordan, is breaking down the star's routine exclusively for E! News.

Dewan takes classes at WundaBar Pilates, where she does everything from squats and lunges to planks and postural work. While the company's patented WundaFormer machine combines the Reformer, the Wunda Chair, the Ballet Bar and the Jump Board all into one, Jordan says Dewan won't be utilizing the latter.

"She will be utilizing the Ballet Bar, the Reformer and the WundaBar," Jordan, the company's founder and CEO, explains "For pregnant women, we give them alternate options instead of doing the Jump Board, which isn't great for expecting moms."