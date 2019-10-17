Always lead with grace.

Jenna Dewan has had a life-changing couple of years to say the least. After the sudden separation from her husband of 9-years, Channing Tatum, a new relationship with actor Steve Kazee and a brand new pregnancy to boast, it's safe to say this woman knows great pain and great joy, and with those two things comes great responsibility. Thankfully, Jenna has chosen to take on those responsibilities with amazing grace.

In her new book, Gracefully You: Finding Beauty and Balance in the Everyday, Jenna speaks out for the first time in depth about her split from Channing and coming to terms with a life she never envisioned for herself.

"[Divorce] was never on my docket of dreams, but alas, here I am, learning and growing through one," she wrote. "In the beginning I turned to the typical remedies. I drank a whole lot of wine with friends. I had many moments of deep, painful, big cries. And both were very necessary in getting me to the next hour, through the day, on to another week."