Was the making of The Conjuring scarier than the film itself?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new E! True Hollywood Story, Vera Farmiga, Shanley Caswell and more detail the supernatural experiences that occurred during the making of the 2013 horror flick. As fans surely know, The Conjuring tells the story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they try to save the Perron family from a haunting in their home.

And it seems that the set of The Conjuring was just as spooky as its premise. According to horror journalist Steve Barton, "a lot of weird things happened on the set of that movie," especially to Farmiga.

It's said that the 46-year-old actress, who portrayed Lorraine Warren in the movie, saw claw marks appear on her laptop. These said markings allegedly appeared on her body shortly after wrapping the film.

"When I opened my computer…and there were these claw marks across," the Bates Motel alum notes in one interview. "After we got back from North Carolina, where we filmed, the same claw marks appeared on my thigh."