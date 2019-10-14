Here's How Chris Hemsworth Would Assemble Brothers Liam and Luke Into the Marvel Universe

by kelli boyle | Mon., Oct. 14, 2019 12:30 PM

Liam Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth

Barry King/Getty Images

Hemsworths assemble!

Chris Hemsworth has an idea of what the Marvel Universe would look like if brothers Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth joined the mix. During the ACE Comic Con Midwest panel on Sunday, the Aussie actor, who plays Thor in the MCU, was asked to dream cast Liam and Luke as some of the world's most iconic superheroes. (And, surprisingly enough, neither brother ends up being Thor's sibling, Loki!)

"I could make Luke the Incredible Hulk," Chris said of the Westworld actor, according to ComicBook.com. "He's got some big arms on him. Some muscles."

His idea for Liam threw an interesting twist into the Captain America franchise. "Liam we could make...we could change him to Captain Australia, maybe?" he joked of his brother, who actually auditioned for the role of Thor. "No? I don't know." (He later suggested Liam take over as Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye.)

Ultimately, Chris just can't imagine anyone but the original Avengers cast in the roles: "I love my brothers, but I love that cast."

Watch

Chris Hemsworth Plays 'Gauntlet Challenge' at Avengers Premiere

Though the superstar siblings have never co-starred in a movie together, they do give each other acting tips.

"Sometimes they're like, ‘What the hell were you doing with that one?'" Chris shared. "You spend so much time at work and talking about work and so on that when we catch up, we tend to catch up and talk about other things. But yeah, you certainly get feedback and it's the most honest feedback like anyone would know with a brother or a sister. Your family members, they're going to tell you how it is."

And, come 2021, he's totally down to once again wield his hammer for Thor: Love and Thunder. 

"I'd still love to do more, to be honest," he told the crowd. "And I don't know what the plan is. I feel like we've opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go...But I'll use that in other places and other characters if it's the end here."

