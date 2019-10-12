Julianne Hough is mourning the loss of her furry loved ones Lexi and Harley.

Earlier today, Hough took to Instagram to share the devastating news that her two Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dogs passed away in late September.

The 31-year-old shared a series of photos and videos of her two dogs, Lexi, 11, and Harley, 8, through the years.

"Pure love is real, it existed through us. My heart expanded and felt the truth of what is possible. I am forever grateful. Thank you for your love," Hough wrote on her caption.

"Thank you for being my babies, my daughters. Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for teaching me how to be your mother. Thank you for allowing me to give and receive love. Thank you for your kisses. Thank you for your blessings every single minute of every single day. Thank you for your souls. Thank you for protecting me. Thank you for letting me protect you. Thank you for protecting each other. Thank you for the timeless memories. Thank you for your magic. Thank you for being the most consistent and constant beings in my life. Thank you for being you. Thank you for being my guardians on this earth and even more so now."

The America's Got Talent judge has always gushed over how much her two dogs meant to her.

Last year, she posted a photo on social media of her and Lexi—only a few months old—in 2008 after the first laparoscopy for her endometriosis.

"My second laparoscopy for my Endometriosis was over the holidays and of course, who was right by my side? My guardian angel Lexi," she wrote at the time. "LEXI always knows when I'm sick, feeling sad, or when I need her, and I don't even know it... Dogs are just incredible!!! I love my Lexi soooo much!!!!"

Hough also shared adorable photos of Harley for her 8th birthday earlier this year in March.

Lexi and Harley both died on Sept. 28.

"I've never experienced a love like ours," Hough also wrote on her Instagram caption. "I miss you. I love you forever. Now You Are Free."