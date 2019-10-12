An almost unrecognizable Joe Giudice was all smiles as he FaceTimed with his and Teresa Giudice's eldest daughter Gia Giudice while enjoying his first hours of freedom after spending more than three years behind bars.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's husband was released from federal prison in March after serving 41 months for fraud. Joe, an Italian-born permanent U.S. resident, was placed directly in ICE custody, as an immigration court judge had ruled that he was to be removed from the United States after completing his sentence. He has been trying to appeal the deportation case, and a court recently granted his request to leave the ICE detention facility and the United States and await the outcome of his appeal in Italy. He flew to his homeland on Friday.

On Saturday morning, 18-year-old Gia, the eldest of Joe and Teresa's four daughters, posted on her Instagram Story a screenshot of a FaceTime session with her dad, marking the first photo of him since he entered prison in 2016. He is smiling, sitting inside a vehicle with his seat belt on, and also looks skinnier than he did when he began his sentence.