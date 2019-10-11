It's a milestone every parent loves to witness!

Before kicking off a brand-new weekend, Kate Hudson found her daughter performing a very special task.

Ladies and gentlemen, Rani Rose Hudson-Fujikawa is ready to walk on her own two feet!

"Walking into Friday with Snake.... #TGIF #AndShesOff," Kate wrote on Instagram as her fashionable daughter explored the family room in her stylish T-shirt and denim jeans.

"Come to mama," the actress was overheard saying while recording her baby's big steps. "Come to mama. Good girl." Friends and fans couldn't help but express their love at the candid moment. In fact, Diana Kruger said she's about to experience something very similar.