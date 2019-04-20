Hudson later celebrated her birthday again that evening at a star-studded bash at her house. Guests included Goldie and Kurt, Erin, Sara, Leonardo DiCaprio, Reese Witherspoon, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Zoe, and Johnny Knoxville, a source told E! News.

"It was a spontaneous last minute party thrown together by Kate's closest friends," a source told E! News. "She wasn't sure what she wanted to do, but she knew she wanted something to commemorate turning 40. It ended up being a super casual fun night and just the way she wanted it."

Attendees dined on pizza from Jon & Vinny's.

"Kate's parents and a few close friends started off the evening with a make-your-own-pizza party," the source told E! News. "There was a pizza oven set up in the front yard of Kate's house. Kate took a turn throwing pizza dough in the air and had a great time trying it. Everyone gathered around the pizza oven and had fun putting toppings on their pizzas and learning how to throw the dough."

"There were balloon arrangements everywhere and a tequila bar set up," the source continued. "It was a very casual party and the whole night was very laid back and just a big hang out. There were no gifts. Just some flowers and cards that people brought. The birthday cake was a big pink grocery style bakery cake with plastic princess crowns on it. Everyone went inside to sing 'Happy Birthday' to Kate and she was hugging her mom and Danny."

The party also included an ice cream cart with vegan ice cream by Craig's. And in honor of 4/20, guests also sampled sweet cannabis-infused confections crafted with Kiva chocolate, in collaboration with Jeff the 420 Chef, including Canna Apple Roses drizzled with Kiva Chocolate and Chocolate Covered Strawberries, plus chocolate bars, Terra Bites, Petra Mints, and Camino Gummies.

"Full moon rising, Good Friday, Passover, my birthday...do you know what that means? Neither do I but it sounds groovy #KivaConfections," Hudson wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of some drinks.

The party ended around midnight.

