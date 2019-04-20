by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 20, 2019 10:28 AM
Now that's a birthday squad!
The actress turned 40 on Friday and shared on Instagram that night her first photo of her with all three of her kids—sons Ryder, 15, and Bingham, 7, and 6-month-old daughter Rani Rose, her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.
"My wishes came true," she wrote. "Thank you for all the love today #ThisIs40."
Hudson celebrated her 40th birthday with more family and a slew of celebrity friends. On Friday morning, Gwyneth Paltrow took her to a yoga class in Brentwood and then brought her to before heading over to a surprise celebration at an Alfred Coffee branch, where family members and more friends waited.
Erin Foster and stylist Jamie Mizrahi posted videos and photos from the bash, which was also attended by Fujikawa, Erin's sister Sara Foster and jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, plus Hudson's mom Goldie Hawn and longtime partner Kurt Russell, and brother Oliver Hudson.
"You scared the s--t out of me!" Hudson exclaimed after they yelled, "Happy birthday!" "Oh my God, I love you guys!"
Hudson later celebrated her birthday again that evening at a star-studded bash at her house. Guests included Goldie and Kurt, Erin, Sara, Leonardo DiCaprio, Reese Witherspoon, Orlando Bloom, Rachel Zoe, and Johnny Knoxville, a source told E! News.
"It was a spontaneous last minute party thrown together by Kate's closest friends," a source told E! News. "She wasn't sure what she wanted to do, but she knew she wanted something to commemorate turning 40. It ended up being a super casual fun night and just the way she wanted it."
Attendees dined on pizza from Jon & Vinny's.
"Kate's parents and a few close friends started off the evening with a make-your-own-pizza party," the source told E! News. "There was a pizza oven set up in the front yard of Kate's house. Kate took a turn throwing pizza dough in the air and had a great time trying it. Everyone gathered around the pizza oven and had fun putting toppings on their pizzas and learning how to throw the dough."
"There were balloon arrangements everywhere and a tequila bar set up," the source continued. "It was a very casual party and the whole night was very laid back and just a big hang out. There were no gifts. Just some flowers and cards that people brought. The birthday cake was a big pink grocery style bakery cake with plastic princess crowns on it. Everyone went inside to sing 'Happy Birthday' to Kate and she was hugging her mom and Danny."
The party also included an ice cream cart with vegan ice cream by Craig's. And in honor of 4/20, guests also sampled sweet cannabis-infused confections crafted with Kiva chocolate, in collaboration with Jeff the 420 Chef, including Canna Apple Roses drizzled with Kiva Chocolate and Chocolate Covered Strawberries, plus chocolate bars, Terra Bites, Petra Mints, and Camino Gummies.
"Full moon rising, Good Friday, Passover, my birthday...do you know what that means? Neither do I but it sounds groovy #KivaConfections," Hudson wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of some drinks.
The party ended around midnight.
See photos of Hudson celebrating her 40th birthday.
Instagram / Kate Hudson
The actress posts her first Instagram selfie of her and her three kids on her special day.
Instagram / Rachel Zoe
The two appear at Kate's birthday party at her house.
Instagram / Rachel Zoe
Guest Rachel Zoe shared this photo of the birthday girl's birthday cake.
Article continues below
Instagram / Jamie Mizrahi
The actress arrives at her surprise birthday coffee celebration.
Instagram / Jamie Mizrahi
Surprise!
Instagram / Erin Foster
The actress and her beau are all smiles at her surprise birthday coffee celebration.
Article continues below
Instagram / Erin Foster
The actress is all smiles in her party hat at her surprise birthday coffee celebration.
Instagram / Erin Foster
Erin Foster captured this snap of her sister with the Oscar winner at Kate's surprise birthday coffee celebration.
Instagram / Jamie Mizrahi
The surprise birthday coffee celebration guests take a selfie.
Article continues below
The two are all smiles at Kate's surprise birthday coffee celebration.
Instagram / Erin Foster
The birthday girl appears with her friends and family, including mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, at her surprise birthday coffee celebration.
Instagram / Erin Foster
The two pose together at the actress' surprise birthday coffee celebration.
Article continues below
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom
