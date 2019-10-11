Stewart Cook for Variety/Shutterstock
The long nightmare is over.
On Friday, Ryan Murphy spoke at Variety's Power of Women Luncheon in Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The American Horror Story and Pose creator praised Chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment Dana Walden's role in his life and career. However, Ryan also opened up about his son Ford being diagnosed with neuroblastoma.
"My baby had a tumor the size of a tennis ball at 18 months growing behind his abdominal wall and the doctor said this was bad," Murphy told the event attendees. "The first person I called was Dana, who is the godmother to both Ford and our older son, Logan. And Dana instantly charged into action as she does. In a day, thanks to her knowledge and acumen and understanding, we were at Children's Hospital. So she organized the whole thing as I was getting sick in a bathroom."
Ryan got visibly emotional during the speech, but soldiered on to praise his colleague and friend. The writer detailed the effects the cancer had on his son at such a young age, and explained that Dana's guidance carried him and his family through such a difficult season.
"I cannot express to you in this room how difficult this was on him, how difficult this was on our family," he continued. "I still have not emotionally recovered, to be honest. But Ford has. He turned five a week ago. And I'm so proud to proclaim that he is cancer free."
Ryan is father to two sons with husband David Miller, and never fails to speak about the joy he has gotten from being a father. "His name is Ford. I brought him home today from the hospital and Logan gave him kind of a side eye," he exclusively told E! News at the American Horror Story: Freak Show premiere in Hollywood. "For 21 months, Logan has been the light of my life and now there are two."
