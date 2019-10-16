Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow need a break from this hiatus.

The Botched doctors have been twiddling their thumbs too long in this very amusing promo video for the surgical transformation series' upcoming sixth season, which kicks off Monday, Nov. 4, at 10 p.m. And while that makes its premiere just slightly more than three weeks away, the launch date couldn't come sooner. As evidenced by the outlandish new teaser, it appears Drs. Nassif and Dubrow are both a little too eager to resume business as usual.

"Perfect," Dr. Dubrow declares, lowering a handheld mirror from his face to reveal a set of heavily inflated upper and lower lips. Standing over him, his colleague exclaims, "I know!" Uh...

Presiding over dangerously oversized lip fillers isn't rare in the revisional plastic surgery profession, but this is certainly a new twist—and one that doesn't stop at facial augmentation.