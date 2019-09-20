Botched Season 6 Gets a Premiere Date & Mind-Boggling New Promo You Won't Be Able to Unsee

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 7:30 AM
Can't look away? The Botched doctors can't either.
"I've never seen that before," notes Dr. Terry Dubrow in this very memorable promo clip from the transformation series' upcoming sixth season, now officially set to premiere Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 10 p.m. on E!. Much like season's past, the upcoming Botched installment will see Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif head back to the operating room for a freshly-minted lineup of challenging, inspiring and often borderline unbelievable plastic surgery cases—most warranting major repairs.
"Insane," Dr. Nassif matter-of-factly tells the camera near the new promo's start, before the montage-style video cuts to another scene with the rhinoplasty specialist donning a pair of scrubs and admitting to his team, "Now, I'm nervous." Two seconds later and they're gasping in unison over the OR table, so perhaps he has reason to be?
It's hard to say which forthcoming Botched patients are responsible for the exclamatory comments we hear from both doctors in the promo, though additional snippets from next season's consultations do give us a general sense of what we're in for. Two-pronged tongue? Yep. Double breast implants? That too.
And though season six will predominantly highlight first-time cases—there's a "pelican neck", a "Pinocchio" nose and a nightmare skin graft that respectively need fixing—the premiere will chronicle a return visit from reality star Tiffany "New York" Pollard, who is experiencing symptoms of Breast Implant Illness (BII) in the aftermath of her last augmentation.
The premiere won't be viewers' first opportunity to dive back into the Botched doctors' one-of-a-kind professional ventures. Get prepped for season six one week before it debuts, on Tuesday Oct. 29, at 10 p.m., with our Most Outrageous Patients Special, due to spotlight those especially eccentric cases from the series' previous years that most fans probably couldn't forget in the first place.
But anyone convinced Drs. Dubrow and Nassif have already seen it all should be advised to kindly think again. And if that doesn't work, try replaying the new promo video above!
