Grey's Anatomy's Charmed Reunion Did Not Go As Expected

Well we certainly weren't expecting that casting stunt to turn out to be quite so...ridiculous.

As part of ABC's Cast from the Past week, Grey's Anatomy welcomed Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs, who starred together on Charmed, where Grey's executive producers Krista Vernoff and Andy Reaser were writers back in the day.

They played sisters once again, and spent the entire episode bickering over what to do about their brain dead sister, who had fallen into a construction site and was now a patient at Pac-North under the care of Richard Webber. They argued forever and finally agreed to pull the plug, and then after a heartfelt moment where they said goodbye, and instructed Heather to go towards the light, Combs' character got a phone call.

It was Heather! Someone stole her phone! And so the Charmed sisters spent the entire episode arguing over whether to pull the plug on a complete stranger and a purse thief.