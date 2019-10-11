Meet Paul Holes, Your Next True Crime Boyfriend

"Had a little something to do with solving the Golden State Killer case."

That's just one humble little line from Paul Holes' Twitter bio. But thanks to the former cold-case investigator and forensic scientist's involvement in one of the biggest true crime cases in recent memory, Holes has developed a loyal cult following, with the fanbase using the #HotForHoles name, and the widely popular My Favorite Murder podcast helping establish him as an unlikely sex symbol, following in the footsteps of past true crime boyfriends, like the legal team from Making a Murderer season one, and the imprisoned man at the center of Serial's first season, Adnan Syed, the latter being a more controversial one for obvious reasons.

And now, Holes' appeal is going even more mainstream with the debut of The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes, his new true crime investigative series, on Oct. 12 on Oxygen, which will highlight the 51-year-old's relentless dedication to finding justice and closure for the victims and their loved ones in cold cases across the country.

After Holes was spotted by true crime fans in the background during the press conference announcing that a suspect had been apprehended in April 2018, the #HotForHoles hashtag was put to good use, with the retired Contra Costa investigator eventually taking to Twitter, which he had just joined, to address the unexpected fanfare.