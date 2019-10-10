Sophie Turner Epically Trolls Joe Jonas Over His "Best Day Ever"

Joe Jonas has some explaining to do!

The musician and his actress wife Sophie Turner recently celebrated their beautiful wedding, which some would have thought was the best day of their life, But, as it turns out, that may not be true for Joe. The Jonas Brothers singer posted a pic of him with his brothers and the caption seemed to have sparked some trouble in paradise with his wife.

Joe was so excited about a project he's working on with his brothers and Coors Light, that he may have forgotten gotten a little overzealous with his caption. "Best day ever," Joe captioned the picture on his Instagram. Sophie, who is always the one with a witty caption, was quick to ask for a little bit of clarification concerning the matter.

"Really? The BEST day EVER?! Interesting......," she commented on the pic. Whoops! Luckily, Joe knew enough to follow up with his own comment to clarify his post.

"True. This is the 2nd best day ever," he said in a comment to his wife. Good one, Joe. Crisis averted we hope!