by Sarah Grossbart | Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 3:00 AM
Sure, we co-opted it from Italy, but pizza is just about as American as apple pie, hot dogs and other calorie-laden fare that makes eating a joy. And while celebrities tend to be at the forefront of the latest sugar-free, carb-free, dairy-free craze, even they can't resist the occasionally slice of cheesy goodness. They eat it at on red carpets, on movie sets, in green rooms and—most spectacularly—at the Academy Awards thanks to host Ellen DeGeneres' cleverly planned bit.
As a wise woman (cough, Jennifer Lawrence) once said, "Pizza fixes everything."
In fact, devotion to the 'za runs so deep that it has earned its own month (that'd be October), and a National Pizza Day in February just to ensure the food is never under-appreciated. So the next time you're craving a slice, chew on, whether that means indulging in Italy, á la Chrissy Teigen and John Legend or phoning up a chain. (Lili Reinhart has Domino's on speed dial.) And remember that even Gisele Bündchen (she of the unfortunate pregnant woman shouldn't turn themselves into garbage disposals comment) can't resist pizza's siren song.
Tylor Klipfel
The supermodel heads into her kitchen to whip up her favorite pizza combination using Cali'flour Foods' original cauliflower pizza crust.
"Nothing better than celebrating an early Galentine's Day with my girl @laurenbushnell and a @californiapizzakitchen heart-shaped pizza!" the country singer and actress shared on Instagram.
Courtesy of Made In New York Pizza
The NSYNC member heads to Made In New York Pizza on the Upper West Side for a tasty meal.
Jason Davis/Getty Images for Pizza Hut
The "Yeah Boy" country singer enjoys some Pizza Hut pizza ahead of the 52nd Annual CMA Awards.
MediaPunch/BACKGRID
The "Shape of You" singer indulges in a cheesy snack while visiting the Today show.
Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto.com
Even Skinnygirl's get to enjoy pizza every now and then!
Dupree/BACKGRID
There's a reason he calls himself the "Foodgod," and it has everything to do with his love of 'za.
Splash News
The social media sensation relaxes on the beach with a slice in hand.
Jacopo Raule/GC Images
Who says models don't eat? The French beauty grabs some pizza on set of a Dolce & Gabbana photo shoot.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
When in New York it's best to indulge!
Brian Ach/WireImage
The Queen of Pop or the Queen of Pizza? You decide.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
She does eat carbs! (And still looks amazing doing it!)
ichael Buckner/Getty Images for ELLE
The Valentine's Day actress looks pretty in love with that thin crust pizza, and we can't say we blame her. Yum!
Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage
Obviously channeling his work on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the actor dug into some pizza at CinemaCon.
Lloyd Bishop/NBC
The Late Night host looks like he's loving that slice of pizza—of course, if Martha made it, it was bound to be good.
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Say "cheese!" For once, slices best selfies.
Come for the Oscars, stay for the cheese pizza.
She may be in character in Valentine's Day, but the love between the actress and that pizza is real.
The Frozen star stunned at the Emmys, wearing a gown from Zuhair Murad...and tomato sauce from that amazing-looking slice.
LRR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Don't let those abs deceive you! "Pizza is my favorite food. I eat it a lot!" the Dancing With the Stars alum told Shape. "I want everyone to know that I'm not Miss Perfect. You can cheat every once in a while, and that's OK."
AKM-GSI
A Victoria's Secret Angel delivering a stack of pizza pies? We're in heaven.
John Shearer/Invision/AP
The way they were: Getting after a slice at the 2014 Oscars.
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
The Chicago P.D. actress takes a break from stopping crime to grab a quick slice. Pizza, you have the right to remain delicious.
Courtesy Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for California Pizza Kitchen
Though she's ditched her seven-slice-a-night habit, Menounos can't fully let her love of pizza go.
FameFlynet/AKM-GSI
The couple always try to keep it real—and as it turns out, they really love pizza.
JBD / Splash News
The singer gives us a "Million Reasons" to order a pie right now.
Comedy Central
The former Daily Show host is known for being a funny guy, but his love for New York pizza (and his disdain for Chicago-style) is no joke.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The Joker never looked as happy as when Ellen handed him a slice at the Oscars.
The expectant Scandal star missed out when Ellen was passing out pizza, but found a gluten-free pie waiting for her backstage.
Philip Ramey/Corbis via Getty Images
The former Project Runway host catwalked her way to the nearest pizza place.
Brian D. Kersey/Getty Images
Whether you're a Cubs pitcher or just a Semi-Pro, everyone loves pizza.
This Modern Family star's pizza appreciation post makes us #jealous.
Russ Einhorn/Splash News
Seriously, not even the SAG Awards could get in the way of the actress and her pizza.
