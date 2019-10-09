Emmy-nominated star Mindy Kaling is nowadays known as a trailblazer for women in Hollywood (and is even "that bitch"), but there was a time she had to fight to get the recognition she deserves.

She rose to fame playing Kelly Kapoor on The Office and also served on a writer and producer on the hit series, which aired between 2005 and 2013. While Kaling was part of the cast and writing staff from day one, she started producing at the start of the show's third season.

In a cover story for its Women in Hollywood November 2019 issue, ELLE magazine reported that early on in her tenure, after The Office was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, the Television Academy told Kaling that because there were too many producers on the show, they were going to cut her from the list. This would have made her, the only woman of color on the team, ineligible for an Emmy like the rest of the staff. The group has not commented on the article.

Kaling did end up making the list after all, joining 11 others, including two other women. But she had to advocate for herself, according to the magazine.

"They made me, not any of the other producers, fill out a whole form and write an essay about all my contributions as a writer and a producer," the actress told ELLE. "I had to get letters from all the other male, white producers saying that I had contributed, when my actual record stood for itself."