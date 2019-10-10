We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you didn't know, Disney has teamed up with fan-favorite brand ColourPop and dropped the most immaculate new collaboration: the Midnight Masquerade Collection! This gorgeous (and super hefty) collection celebrates eight iconic Disney princesses featuring Belle, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, Esmeralda, Megara, Aurora and lastly, Giselle.

The new line was named after a series of limited-edition Disney princess dolls and features individual makeup bundles created for each one. Whether you want to channel your inner Belle or Princess Tiana, you can purchase the products separately, should you want to mix and match.