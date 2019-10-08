13 Disney Halloween Items We're Obsessed With

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Oct. 8, 2019 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
October is here and that means: time to put up Halloween decorations! If you're looking to switch up your usual scary decor, Disney has released all new spooktacular Halloween merchandise just in time for the celebrations. There is no other gang that celebrates Halloween quite like Mickey and Jack Skellington, and with over 60 frightful items, you can create your own Haunted Mansion at home.
If you're looking to wow the trick-or-treaters this year, what about this Oogie Boogie candy dish? Want to really impress your costume party? Place this Mickey and Minnie countdown calendar in your entryway and let the compliments commence. Featuring tons of household Disney characters, you can add a little magic to your everyday routine. From coffee mugs to quilted purses, the whole Disney gang is here!
Check out 13 of our favorites below.
Bring the Haunted Mansion spirits home with this collectible apothecary jar full of happy haunts.
If you're ''not a mourning person,'' then this mug is for you. Add some sugar and cream and get your day started!
Count down the days to Halloween with this sparkly sculpted decoration featuring Vampire Mickey, Witch Minnie and Figaro.
Keep up all your spooky essentials safe with this Haunted Mansion backpack!
Channel your inner wicked queen with this festive poisoned apple votive candle holder.
You'll be the ghoul about town in this stylish anniversary tote. It features plenty of pockets, long carry handles, and a leather dangle for a creepy chic look.
This roulette wheel candy dish will be the scream of your Halloween party!
Invite the spooky aura to your home with this frightfully cool clock!
Scare up your bookcase factor with these Zero light-up bookends. Perfect for reading scary stories in the dark!
If looks could kill, you'll be deadly in this wallpaper printed dress with flocked ombre skirt.
You'll walk a fine line between form and function with this Haunted Mansion Tightrope Walker smartphone case.
Cut together a haunting cheese board for the big frightful night with this Jack Skellington set.
Summon the uplifting spirits of style with this silver charm set celebrating The Haunted Mansion's 50th anniversary at Disneyland.
