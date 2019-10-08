Um, Jared Leto Thinks Someone Stole His Decapitated Head From the Met Gala

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Oct. 8, 2019 11:28 AM

Jared Leto, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jared Leto's head is missing! No really, it is.

Remember back in May when the Oscar winner walked the iconic steps at the 2019 Met Gala with his decapitated head? That's right, the 47-year-old actor brought the jaw-dropping accessory with him to the major fashion event, striking a pose on the pink carpet in his Gucci outfit, while carrying a replica of his head.

While Leto's head-turning moment was a highlight of the Met Gala, the star is now admitting that he doesn't know where the accessory currently is. In fact, he thinks it was actually stolen!

"Honestly, I have no idea," Leto tells GQ in a new interview, published Tuesday, when asked what he did with the head after the fashion event. "I think someone may have stolen it. If anyone out there finds it, bring it into your nearest Gucci store in exchange for a pair of dirty sneakers."

Is Jared Leto Ready to Do a Rom-Com?

So, if anyone out there knows where Leto's head is, be sure you head on over to a Gucci store near you!

Dakota Johnson, Alessandro Michele, Jared Leto, 2019 MET Gala, After Party

In the interview with GQ, Leto also speaks out about his relationship with Gucci, sharing what it's like wearing and interpreting the fashion house's material on tour and on red carpets.

"Well, I was born in Louisiana, so that probably balances out any chance of getting too regal, but I have a lot of help from the Gucci team," Leto tells the outlet. "They're an incredible group of people. So talented, so gifted."

Leto also says he feels "really fortunate" to work with Gucci designer Alessandro Michele and this "motley crew of artists and craftspeople that he's put together."

