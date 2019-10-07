Everyone has those days where all you can bring yourself to wear are your favorite pair of sweats.

Believe it or not, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown feels the same way every now and then, but she's letting us in on her secret to still feeling confident no matter what.

On Friday, the 15-year-old actress debuted a new collection with the Pandora Me Charm Academy in New York City and participated in a panel discussion with New York Times Best-Selling Author Elaine Welteroth. At the event, Millie caught up with E! News about all things confidence, celebrity style inspirations and celebrity crushes.

The actress told E! News that she doesn't think she'll ever fully grasp the level of fame she's reached at such a young age and the fact that she'll always be recognized in public.

"I don't think it will ever be a normal thing," she told E! News. "Some days I go out and I make sure I look somewhat presentable and some days, I look like an absolute hot mess."

A hot mess? Where, Millie?!

When asked where her confidence stems from, Millie said, "I think I came out the womb... singing Lizzo."