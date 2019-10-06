Danielle Fishel says her baby boy is one happy child but is still dealing with some medical woes following his premature birth.

In June, the 38-year-old Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World actress and husband Jensen Karp welcomed son Adler Lawrence Karp, their first child, five months before his due date. The baby, who had fluid in his lungs just before his birth, spent three weeks in the NICU.

On Saturday, the actress attended her first celebrity event since giving birth, the American Humane Hero Dog Awards at the Beverly Hilton. She gave an update about baby Adler in an interview with E! News.

"We're still dealing with health issues with him," Fishel said. "We are still in and out of the hospital. We're still getting new test results all the time. It's still so hit and miss. He's doing well, he's home and he's happy, but there are still some health issues."