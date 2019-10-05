Beyoncé is looking like a gilded goddess and proves that all that glitters is gold.

On Saturday night, The Lion King actress made a surprise appearance at Tyler Perry's star-studded affair in Atlanta, where Hollywood's biggest celebrities gathered around for the Tyler Perry Studio grand opening gala.

While there, the "Spirit" songstress was all smiles as she posed with guests at the event. Making her grand entrance even more memorable, queen Bey dazzled in an enchanting gold-beaded gown by Yousef Al Jasmi that hugged her curves and featured long sleeves. She tied her effortlessly elegant ensemble together with a pastel-colored clutch and statement jewelry pieces, like diamond-encrusted drop earrings.

Giving her glimmering dress an extra bit of oomph and a pop of color, she donned a fiery red-orange lip. The rest of her makeup was minimal, as she had fresh-faced skin, bold brows and a slight smoky eye.

As for the 38-year-old star's hair, she kept things sleek and chic with an updo.