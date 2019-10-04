Anna Faris' $5 Million Home Is an Eco-Friendly Paradise: Go Inside

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock; Zillow
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 2:30 PM
Anna Faris has been revealed as the owner of a stunning Southern California home.
According to Variety, the Mom star purchased the eco-friendly residence, located in Pacific Palisades, Calif., in early 2018. The price tag on the modern abode? $4.9 million. The 4,289 square-foot residence comes with five bedrooms, as well as five and a half bathrooms.
The Zillow listing for the property states that the home is LEED-certified and provides "energy efficiency and utilization of advanced technologies to enjoy it at the comfort of your home." Faris' home also features an attached two-car garage, which includes a Tesla charger.
In addition to those aforementioned amenities, the property also has a beautiful pool (which includes a waterfall!). There's also a sitting area with a fireplace, a great place to spend time with friends and family. The backyard space also includes a dining area, so Faris can enjoy meals and entertain her guests outside.
Back in April 2018, E! News learned that Faris had listed her 2,500 square-foot Hollywood Hills home for $2.495 million.
This move came about eight months after Faris called it quits with Chris Pratt. The former couple, who share son Jack, announced their separation in Aug. 2017. Faris and Pratt officially became divorced in Nov. 2018.
The duo has since moved on, with Faris dating cinematographer Michael Barrett and Pratt tying the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger in June.
Take a look at Faris' eco-friendly residence above!
