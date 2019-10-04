by emily belfiore | Fri., Oct. 4, 2019 4:21 AM
Justin Bieber just blessed us this morning with new music!
The newly married singer teamed up with country duo Dan + Shay (a.k.a Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) for the new single, "10,000 Hours," marking Bieber's first venture into the country genre.
The 24-year-old co-wrote the love song alongside Smyers and Mooney, which channels the same sentimental and romantic vibes as the Grammy-winning duo's hit song "Speechless." In it, Bieber, Smyers, and Mooney promise a lifetime of learning and loving their sweethearts with some dreamy harmonies and smooth vocals.
"I'd spend 10,000 hours and 10,000 more, baby, if that's what it takes to learn that sweet heart of yours," they sing in the chorus. "And I might never get there, but I'm gonna try. If it's 10,000 hours or the rest of my life, I'm gonna love you."
The trio began teasing their collaboration earlier this week, with Bieber even teasing a snippet of the song with fans just hours before the track dropped.
Bieber certainly has love on the brain these days. He and Hailey Bieber tied the knot (again) during a fairy-tale celebration in South Carolina on Monday. (ICYMI, they first said "I do" during a 2018 courthouse ceremony.)
"They both looked so genuinely happy," an insider told E! News of their nuptials. "They had smiles on their faces the entire night and didn't really leave each other's sides. They both made it a point to say hi to every guest and chat with everyone. It was a pretty intimate reception and they were happy they could catch up with their friends and family and really enjoy the night."
Afterwards, the "Love Yourself" singer took to Instagram to share pictures from their special day, leaving a sweet message for his wifey: "Looking forward to forever with you."
Listen to the new, instant hit above and prepare to swoon!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?