Turns out the Saved By the Bell reboot is one of the best-kept secrets in Hollywood.

Not only was its existence kept from Mark-Paul Gosselaar, whose Zack Morris plays a role in the plot of the reboot, but Tiffani Thiessen was also blissfully unaware of the new series set to star her former costars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley. Thiessen said she heard about it the same way everybody else (including Gosselaar) did, via news reports. Somebody give Kelly Kapowski a call!