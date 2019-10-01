JWoww is so proud of her son Greyson and his journey.

It was almost a year ago that the Jersey Shore star shared her son's autism diagnosis with her fans. This diagnosis came just months after JWoww spoke out about Greyson's developmental struggle, explaining that the then-2-year-old still wasn't speaking.

The MTV star, who shares Greyson with ex Roger Mathews, wrote to her followers in Nov. 2018, "Grey was recently diagnosed with autism. He's also been in early intervention for over 6 months now and doing amazing."

In a video posted to YouTube on Tuesday, JWoww is giving her followers an update on her son, now 3, sharing how he is doing today and discussing his "amazing" progress.

"Hey guys, welcome back! Watching Greyson's journey brings me to tears and fills me with so much pride and joy," JWoww captioned her YouTube video. "Grey's progress is nothing short of amazing."