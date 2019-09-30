Another Dancing With the Stars contestant is exiting the competition.

Ray Lewis is now stepping down, alongside partner Cheryl Burke, after an "old injury" flared up again. Tom Bergeron revealed the news at the top of Monday's show and said they would explain more later, while Burke paid tribute to her partner on Instagram.

"Dancing with Ray has meant so much to me. His positivity and dedication are admirable, and his smile is contagious. The hard work he put into every practice and performance is something only a true athlete could do," she wrote. "Being an athlete means pushing yourself past your limits, but also knowing when to take care of your body. Unfortunately, due to injuries he sustained to his foot, our journey to the mirror ball ends tonight. Ray, I wish you a safe and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing you do the squirrel dance again very soon."