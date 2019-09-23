Dancing With the Stars just eliminated its first star under the new elimination rules.

Instead of leaving it all up to the viewer votes, contestants are now eliminated by the judges, after votes determine the bottom two. If Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba are split on their decision, Len Goodman will cast the deciding vote.

Tonight, the bottom two were Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong, and Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke. While Carrie Ann chose to save Mary, Bruno chose Ray, and Len also chose to save Ray, meaning Mary Wilson is the first star to go home this season.