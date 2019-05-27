One year later and things are still coming up roses for Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen.

While Bachelor Nation fans are currently glued to their TVs as they watch Hannah Brown find her happily ever after, last season's Bachelorette is quietly enjoying life with her fiancé away from Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Becca moved in with Garrett further south near San Diego, Calif. And spoiler alert: Things have been good!

"It's my first time I've ever lived with a guy so it's been an adjustment. I was used to living on my own so now it's coordinating our schedules and our ways of living but it's been so fun," she told E! News exclusively at the grand opening of Tacotopia presented by Cholula Hot Sauce in Santa Monica, Calif.

Becca continued, "I would say our new normal when we're at home is Garrett loves to cook so usually we'll have a nice dinner with wine and then we'll go to the hot tub and sit in the spa and watch the sun go down. His brother and sister-in-law live like 10 minutes from us so they come over. We always have game night."