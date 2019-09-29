25 Fascinating Facts About Halsey

Halsey's accomplished quite a bit in her 25 years on this planet.

Have her first two albums debut at No. 2 and No. 1, respectfully? Check. Sell out Madison Square Garden? Yep. Host Saturday Night Live? Done that. Appear as herself in A Star is Born? Who can forget that scene? Collaborate with powerhouses like Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers and BTS? Done, done and done.

Along the way, the singer, who celebrates her 25th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 29, has also proven herself to be an unashamedly outspoken feminist who takes no s--t and suffers no fools. Like that time in 2015 when she opted for a buzz cut so that her hair could no longer be used to define her. "This whole year I was my hair in every article," she tweeted that December. "The girl with blue hair. The girl with the pixie cut. And now it's. all. gone! Feels good."

As enthralled as we are with her music, we're even more obsessed with her inspiring and eye-opening story. So, in honor of her milestone birthday, let's take a look at 25 of the most fascinating facts about Halsey.