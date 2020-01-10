Halsey dropped her new single "You Should Be Sad" and its corresponding music video on Friday.

In the video, the 25-year-old singer channeled a few superstars—including Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Carrie Underwood and Shania Twain.

"Xtina, Gaga, Carrie, and of course Shania, this was one loaded with nods to badass idols of mine," she tweeted. "Had the vision to do a 'before he cheats' but instead about after he does haha."

So, what were some of these nods? For starters, eagled-eyed fans noticed Halsey wore the same leopard print ensemble the 54-year-old country star wore in the video for her '90s hit "That Don't Impress Me Much."

"Was so hard not to post 100000 pics of this," Halsey tweeted alongside some side-by-side photos of her rocking the same outfit as Twain. "I peaked in life here."

It looks like Twain was a fan of the nod, too.

"Oh yes! Love it!! Flattered to be one of your badass idols @halsey," she tweeted.

In addition, social media sleuths noticed she wore the same eye makeup Underwood sported in the music video for her 2018 hit "Cry Pretty" and gave nods to Aguilera's early 2000s track "Dirrty." But that's not all. Halsey even donned a long, blonde 'do a la Mother Monster.

"It's me referencing Gaga who was referencing Bianca Jagger in AHS Hotel," she tweeted.