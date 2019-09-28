Relive Hailey and Justin Bieber’s Cutest Moments

We hear wedding bells!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are preparing to celebrate their love with a lavish wedding, and we can't help but get excited for all the gorgeous pictures to come. The two have legally been married for a year after tying the knot at a courthouse ceremony in 2018, but they're having a traditional wedding in front of friends and family in South Carolina.

The musician and his model wife are already getting excited and have been having some fun before their big day. Justin recently reached out to his Instagram followers to ask his fans to help him pick a tuxedo for the big day. The options hilariously included a rainbow tux and a powder pink tux with matching top hat. Of course, he was only joking—hopefully! Hailey also celebrated her big day with a wild and fun bachelorette party with some of her best girlfriends, including Kendall Jenner.