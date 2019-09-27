Natalie Portman's Lady Thor Looks A Lot Like Chris Hemsworth

Very funny, Ellen DeGeneres.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019 in July, t was revealed Natalie Portman will star in the fourth film in Marvel's Thor series, Thor: Love and Thunder, not as her previous character Jane Foster, Thor's love interest, but as the superhero. On Wednesday, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host offered a tongue-in-cheek first look at the actress' character, Lady Thor...and she looks a lot like the MCU's OG Thor, Chris Hemsworth.

"The goatee is so good," joked Portman, her guest.

DeGeneres asked the actress if she has to work out for her new role.

"I'm assuming I will have to work out, but I'm just gonna wait until they make- I'll be eating my burritos till they're like, calling me to the gym," Portman joked.

Watch the clip below to see Ellen DeGeneres' interpretation of Portman as Lady Thor:

In addition to Portman and Hemsworth, who is in fact returning, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame's Tessa Thompson. She will reprise her role as Valkyrie and become the first LGBTQ superhero in the MCU.

"As new king, she needs to find her queen," the actress said at Comic-Con. "That will be her first order of business. She has some ideas. Keep you posted."

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on Nov. 5, 2021.

