Here's the Girl Everyone Thought Was Taylor Swift at the 2019 Emmys

Everything has changed, because the Taylor Swift doppelgänger from the 2019 Emmys has been revealed.

On Sunday night, fans of the Grammy winner could not calm down when they spotted what appeared to be their fave singer on the red carpet at the ceremony. While watching E!'s Live From the Red Carpet interview with Giuliana Rancic and Milo Ventimiglia, eagle-eyed viewers noticed a blonde woman with pink tips in her hair, standing in the background.

As many T.Swift fans will know, the superstar has been rocking pink hair during her Lover era, which is why they made the connection. Alas, it was not Swift at the ceremony, it was actually a Los Angeles singer-songwriter named Eve Coffman.