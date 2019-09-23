ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 6:11 AM
So, you learned what Fleabag is from the Emmys. Goo, welcome to the party, season two will blow your mind. But now that you're part of cult Fleabag, know this: All you're getting are the two seasons.
Fleabag, created and written by series star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is done. For real? Yes, for real.
"To be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually," Waller-Bridge told reporters after winning numerous awards at the 2019 Emmys. "It does feel like the story is complete."
Waller-Bridge took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series for the BBC/Amazon series. In the show, she plays the title character who is never given a real name. Fleabag is a bit of a mess. In the first season, she deals with the death of her best friend through self-destructive means. The second season features Fleabag and sister Claire (Sian Clifford) mending their relationship. Andrew Scott of Sherlock fame joined the cast as a love interest of sorts for Fleabag…he just so happens to be a priest.
"It does feel right. Go out on a high. You can't get higher than this," Waller-Bridge said about ending the show.
The Emmy winner has been vocal about her desire to end the show after the first season before. But that hasn't stopped Amazon from wanting another season. Studio boss Jennifer Salke told reporters at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour that nothing would make them "happier" than another season of Fleabag. After all those Emmys, can you blame them?
Fleabag also stars Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman and Olivia Colman.
"This is just getting ridiculous," Waller-Bridge said on stage while accepting the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy. "Fleabag started as a one-woman show at Edinburgh Festival in 2013, and the journey has been absolutely mental to get here."
While accepting the top comedy prize, Waller-Bridge shouted out Scott's "hot priest" character.
"Season two would not have happened or exploded in the way that it did if it wasn't for Andrew Scott, who came into our Fleabag world like a whirlwind and gave a performance of such depth and complexity that just elevated the whole thing for all of us," she said.
Both seasons of Fleabag are streaming on Amazon.
