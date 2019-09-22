Blake Lively's Throwback Pics From the 2009 Emmys Will Make You Miss Gossip Girl More Than Ever

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 8:05 PM

Blake Lively is certainly feeling nostalgic amid the 2019 Emmys.

On Sunday evening, the A Simple Favor actress took to Instagram to share a series of throwback snaps from the 2009 Emmys. Her timing was more than perfect as her post fell during the airing of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

"10 years ago," the 32-year-old actress noted alongside her gallery of throwbacks.

As fans surely recall, Lively joined her then Gossip Girl co-star Leighton Meester on stage at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards to present the award for Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series.

It was at this award show that Lively cemented herself as a fashion icon. In fact, Ryan Reynolds' wife was a pure knockout while wearing an iconic red Versace gown, Christian Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Lively wasn't the only one who made waves at the '09 Emmys as Meester also stunned in a white Bottega Veneta gown.

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively on Her 32nd Birthday

Since we remember this fashion moment like it was yesterday, we can't believe that this Emmys appearance occurred 10 years ago. Understandably, the throwback post is seemingly making fans very nostalgic for Gossip Girl.

"I miss these girls together," one Instagram user commented on Lively's post.

Additionally, another fan declared that the throwbacks made them "so happy."

Lively and Meester played best friends Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf on The CW's beloved drama between September 2007 and December 2012.

Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, 2009 Emmy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Back in July, it was confirmed that a Gossip Girl reboot was slated to appear on HBO Max (the new streaming destination from WarnerMedia).

As we previously reported, the reboot—which has a 10-episode order currently—will follow a new group of teens belonging to Manhattan's elite. The series picks up eight years after the original Gossip Girl site went dark and will follow a new generation of private school teens as they deal with modern issues.

Will Blair and Serena reunite for the reboot? For now, that's a secret for Gossip Girl to know and for us to find out.

HBO Max is set to launch in the spring of 2020 and be the exclusive home of Friends, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Pretty Little Liars and more.

After the Emmys telecast, catch up on the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party special at 11 p.m.! Monday, Sept. 23, don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!

