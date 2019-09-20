Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Britney Spears made a rare red carpet appearance on Friday to support her beau.

The 37-year-old pop star attended the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles with trainer Sam Asghari, who is being honored for Outstanding Achievement in Fitness. Britney wore a black, strappy, off-the-shoulder mini dress and matching sandals.

She and Asghari, 25, posted for photos and Asghari gave interviews to the press. Britney was later spotted being escorted back into her car, a source told E! News.

The singer has mostly stayed out of the spotlight in recent months amid personal and legal turmoil involving her and her family. She last appeared at a red carpet event in July, when she and Asghari attended the premiere of Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Two days ago, a hearing was held to discuss the status of Britney' conservatorship. Her 67-year-old father, Jamie Spears, had mostly controlled her financial and medical affairs since her 2007 public meltdown. The case, which comes amid growing calls from fans to "Free Britney," remains pending.