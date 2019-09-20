Inside Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Rise to Fame

To some, it may seem like Phoebe Waller-Bridge just showed up out of nowhere, and was suddenly everywhere, and those people might not be all that far off.

The 34 year-old genius is currently responsible for a whole bunch of beloved things: Fleabag, which she created and starred in based on a play she created and starred in, Killing Eve, which she created based on a book, the voice of droid L3-37 in Solo: A Star Wars Story, the TV comedy Crashing, which she created and starred in, and the 25th Bond movie, which she is (re-)writing.

She's also nominated for lead actress in a comedy, writing for a comedy, outstanding comedy, and outstanding drama at the 2019 Emmys. So it's not like she's a big deal or anything.