Contrary to Tekashi 6ix9ine's claim, Cardi B is the member of only one group: the Bardi gang.

In his latest appearance on the witness stand, the infamous rapper made a number of statements that drew the attention of the public. From admitting he used the Nine Trey gang to gain street cred, to revealing the meanings behind slang, Tekashi has been spilling the beans. But on Thursday, he made one confession that had fans in a state of bewilderment. He told the courthouse that he knew Cardi B was a member of the Bloods gang, but that he "didn't pay attention" to her, according to New York Daily News.

And Cardi seemingly responded to the rumors by sharing the latest and greatest meme from Keke Palmeron Instagram. In the short clip, Keke says, "I hate to say it. I hope I don't sound ridiculous but I don't know who this man is... Sorry to this man."