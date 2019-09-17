Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
Nick Carter is taking legal measures to protect himself against brother Aaron Carter.
On Tuesday, Aaron revealed on Twitter that he was served with a restraining order from the Backstreet Boyssinger. "Take care @nickcarter we're done for life," he stated in a string of tweets. "I haven't seen him in four years. And I don't intend."
He adds, "You should send a cease and desist while you're at it too."
But Nick didn't reply to the many messages his brother sent out for the world to see. Instead, he released a carefully worded statement that explained his family's reasoning. "After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today. In light of Aaron's increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take away every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family," the star alleges.
Nick concludes, "We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else."
However, Aaron says that there is no truth to the claims made by his brother. He passionately tweeted, "I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family."
He goes on to allege that his family made "failed attempts" to place him under a 5150 hold. "All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don't want to be around you. I am the one who said I'm done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150'd before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $," he claims.
Aaron also alleges that Nick has been abusing him for years, which he tries to back up by sharing a video of their family's old reality show. In the clip, he and Nick seem to be fighting.
News of the restraining order comes just a day after Aaron announced that he is canceling the remaining dates on his 2019 tour. He regretfully told his Twitter followers that he's putting his "health first" and taking the time off to "recharge my batteries."
"I'm going to conserve my energy and I'm going to focus on the good things that I do and not waste my time on the ones that don't," Aaron stated.
The time off will likely come as a relief for the star, who recently revealed that he is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression. Aaron gave the audience at The Doctors a look at the bag-full of medications that he is taking while proclaiming he has "nothing to hide."
Chad Buchanan/Getty Images
"I'm not perfect. But I'm doing my best to grow and learn from all my mistakes just like every other person in this world to anyone that I've hurt I'm sorry I'm learning and growing tell my friends that know me I love you with all my heart," he shared after the episode was televised. "I'm a good person. I've worked my whole life and had crazy ups and downs and then been broke on my ass multiple times so I'm proud of where I am today and I'm doing my best to be the patriarch of my family. It's not easy being the youngest but I love my family."
E! News has reached out to Aaron and Nick's reps for comment.
