Aaron Carter is hitting the pause button.

Following his candid conversation on The Doctors about his mental health, the "I Want Candy" singer announced he is canceling his current tour. "I appreciate the love and efforts from my supporters," he tweeted Monday morning. "But after my next two shows coming up in Kentucky & Missouri & after I fly to Vancouver to do the toy drive which I'm donating 400 toys and over 1k of fan donations I'm canceling the rest of my shows for the remaining year."

"I have to put my health first and I hope you can all understand how much I need this time to heal and recharge my batteries," the 31-year-old continued. "I love you. Stay strong. Stay healthy, and just know I'll be back next year ready to go. But as a man, this is what I need to do to have some peace. Xo"

According to this official website, Carter was set to play seven shows from October through January. And he stands by his decision, even though several fans tweeted back telling him to keep performing.