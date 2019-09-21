We're just one day away from the 2019 Emmys!

On Sunday evening, actors will gather at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. During the ceremony, artists will be honored for their work in the television industry over the last year. At this year's ceremony, Mandy Moore and Michelle Williams, who both got their start in the entertainment industry at a young age, are among the stars nominated for their first-ever Emmy Award.

Moore is up for an award in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on This Is Us, while Williams received a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for Fosse/Verdon.