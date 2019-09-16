Lala Kent Claps Back After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Using Cocaine

Lala Kent is setting the record straight.

After 50 Cent accused the Vanderpump Rules star of using drugs, Kent took to Instagram to shut these rumors down.

"I feel it's important for me to say this, and I'm only going to address this once…" she began. "My sobriety is something I'm proud of and work on [every day]. I've never done cocaine nor were any other substances, other than alcohol, involved in my decision to get sober. I pride myself on being open and honest about everything in my life, hopefully inspiring others and letting them know they are not alone. The past couple of days I've been slammed to say the very least. People have asked me how I'm maintaining keeping my head up… To me it's simple—I know Real Life from the illusion of social media. I know what it feels like to have your world crumble. Getting a phone call from your brother saying your dad has passed away…that is earth-shattering. Being called names and being falsely accused of things…that is far from earth-shattering."

She then added, "My mindset is something I'm grateful for—however I can't help but think about how many people are taking their own lives, daily, due to cyberbullying. It is imperative that I tell you, you are not by yourself. I see you. I stand by you. I'm on your team. You are loved and make a difference in this world."