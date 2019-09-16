How to Watch the 2019 Emmys on TV and Online

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 3:00 AM
Ready or not, awards season here we come!
Now in its 71st year, the 2019 Emmys honors the year's television shows and performances that made us laugh, cry and shamelessly answer yes when Netflix asks, "Are you still watching?"
The star-studded ceremony, held this Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will go on without a host for only the fourth time in its history. But the absence of an emcee doesn't indicate the Emmys is skimping on star power. In fact, it's quite the opposite!
That said, here's your official viewing guide to all things Emmys:
First and foremost, secure you VIP ticket to the big night by downloading the E! app. Then, starting at 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST, E! hosts, experts and special guests will discuss all things pop culture during our Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards special. As is tradition, the evening will continue with E!'s Live From the Red Carpet. From 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST until Emmys showtime, our very own Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedyare talking one-on-one with Hollywood's biggest stars.
From there, the Emmys telecast begins promptly at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST only on FOX.
Cable subscribers can also tune into the live broadcast via Fox.com or the FOX NOW app. Streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now and PlayStation Vue are also expected to air the ceremony.
And even after the last award is passed out, the excitement is far from over. Head back on over to E! for After Party: The 2019 Emmy Awards. Hosted by Nightly Pop co-hosts Morgan Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March, along with "The Rundown's" Erin Lim, we'll be breaking down the Emmys' most memorable moments.
Happy Emmys!
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards special Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT!
